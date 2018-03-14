Republican candidate Toyos campaigning for U.S. Senate seat

JACKSON, Tenn.–A candidate for U.S. Senate stopped by the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News studio Wednesday evening as he continues his campaign.

Republican candidate, Dr. Rolando Toyos is an eye surgeon in Jackson. He said being a successful West Tennessee businessman, he understands the needs of people locally. He also said if elected, not only would represent the entire state, but more specifically give his constituents in West Tennessee a voice in Washington.

“So if you look at these senators in the past several years, they’ve been either from middle or east Tennessee. “I tell people all the time if you compare myself to the other candidates, I have an understanding and a love for West Tennessee that they may not have”, said Toyos.

Dr. Toyos faces Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn and Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen for the senate seat being vacated by Senator Bob Corker.