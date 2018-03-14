South Side hoping to make some more history this week

JACKSON, Tenn. — When the South Side Hawks take the court against Knoxville-Fulton Thursday afternoon, it will be one thing on their mind, handle their business.

“It’s no difference, we there to play ball and make history,” senior guard Bryce McBride said. “We ain’t there to have friends, start stuff, we’re just South Side.”

Head coach DaMonn Fuller said earlier this week, they are a program and if the kids buy in, good things happen. That has motivated his players to lock in and try and win their second gold ball since 2014.

“I want to be able to come back to South Side when I’m grown and show my kids the banner we put up,” McBride said.