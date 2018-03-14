Students across West TN walk out of school as part of national protest





MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Thousands of students walked out of schools across the country Wednesday. They said they were doing it to bring attention for better gun laws.

“We had around 300 people show up,” North Side High School student Aysha Mann said. “We talked about why we were out there. We said the names of the victims and had a moment of silence.”

Mann says it was important she made her voice heard.

“It felt really powerful because we had our own voice and we stood up for what we believe in,” Mann said.

“We are going to say the names of the 17 dead in the [Parkland, Fla.] school shooting last month and have a moment a silence for each of them,” Shiloh Parish said.

Parish attends Madison Academic, where students weren’t allowed to go out front but to the senior lunch area to protest.

“I feel like everyone feels safe until they see something like this happen,” Parish said. “We all think nothing can ever happen to us, but in the back of my mind the students in Florida thought that. The students at Sandy Hook thought that.”

“I’m proud of them,” one parent said. “They have a voice and they have a right to protest, especially in a safe manner.”

The parent says it’s more than a protest.

“It’s not just a day out for them,” one parent said. “It’s a day for them to voice their opinions, their thoughts and concerns. Even as we are standing over here, we hear nothing. It’s a silent protest.”

Jackson-Madison County Schools did not allow WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on the property to cover their students participating in the national protest.

Students say it’s important for them to speak out and to participate.

“If you have your own opinions about someone, speak up and do it for yourself and do it passionately,” Mann said.

“There’s always a chance that my life could be in danger, or more importantly my friend’s life could be in danger, and that terrifies me,” Parish said.

Students at several schools in the area participated including Milan High School and Peabody High School.