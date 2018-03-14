Von Lee Hart





Funeral services for Von Lee Hart, age 92, of Henderson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 3:00 PM at Oak Grove Church of Christ in Henderson, TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Hart died Monday, March 12, 2018 at his residence.

Visitation will begin Friday morning, March 16, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Hart will lie in state Saturday afternoon at Oak Grove Church of Christ in Henderson, Tennessee from 2:00 pm until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.