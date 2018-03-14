Warmer Weather Ahead with a Chance for Rain Soon





Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday

After this beautiful sunny afternoon, we’re headed for a cold but clear night in the Mid-South but temperatures should be able to stay above freezing tonight, and possibly for the rest of Winter! What Spring has to offer us is still in question, but we don’t see our last freeze usually until the first week of April.

TONIGHT

After another cold afternoon we can finally say we’re starting a warming trend with temperatures getting a bit more mild with winds from the southwest. In fact, we’ll stay above freezing at the coolest point of the night with overnight lows in the middle to upper 30s under mostly clear skies.

This will make for a chilly start to the day tomorrow, but we’ll be above the frost point Thursday morning with sunny skies a part of what will be a much warmer day. Winds from the southwest at 10-15 miles per hour should lead to highs in the middle to upper 60s during the afternoon! Warm weather is still expected on Friday but showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible for our last day of the workweek. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast including a look at the weekend ahead and as always you can keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com