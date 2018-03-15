BolivarWorks Career Expo brings citizens opportunity to connect with potential employers





HARDEMAN, Tenn. — Bolivar residents had the opportunity to connect with several companies at Thursdays BolivarWorks job fair and career expo.

“We were able to double the attendance in the vendors and looks like we had a great crowd to come out today,” said Bolivar Mayor Julian McTizic. “I’m overjoyed. I’m excited.”

McTizic said that the city had a similar event last year that had a great response. He hopes this initiative will give citizens the right resources and to help build a sustainable workforce.

“It was just barriers that we were trying to tear down between the two and be the bridge for the gap between our work force, and our industries and our retailers, ” said McTizic

The mayor says that there are over 60 employers representing the fair here and it ranges anywhere from trucking companies, beauty schools, even universities to help people get on the right track. So far the the response from employers have been positive.

“The hope for the city is to get more of their people employed which creates a strong community, so that’s our goal to get them a good career choice,” said Drive-Train recruiter Jeff Hardin.

“We hope that it just motivates people, to you know, get out there, get involved and get a good job and hold it down,” said TBDN training specialist Jeremy Garner.

McTizic says that there are even opportunities for those who may have criminal backgrounds, and says there are resources available to help people get through any employment barrier.

“When they are not able to get hired, we want to find out why and find out how we can to work those barriers and make sure they get employment,” said McTizic.

The event also had local government officials and people from the state level talking about educational and training tools available to the public.