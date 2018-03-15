BREAKING: At least 1 injured in fire at Humboldt manufacturer





HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — At least one person has been reported injured in a Thursday afternoon fire at a Humboldt manufacturer.

According to the vice president at the Bongards Creameries plant, located on the 45 Bypass in Humboldt, the fire started around 4:15 p.m.

He said the blaze started as someone was welding, which caused a tarp to catch fire between buildings at the cheese manufacturing plant.

The Humboldt Fire Department and Rescue Squad responded. The Rescue Squad confirmed at least one person was injured.

The plant’s vice president said the plant will be closed for up to a month.

