Breezy And Warm This Afternoon!





Weather Update:

Today:

Sunny and warm conditions continue this afternoon across West Tennessee. High pressure has settled towards southern Alabama. That places the region firmly in a fairly strong southwesterly flow. This has allowed temperatures to flourish back into the 60s through Noon. Tonight the same flow will hold temperatures into the 40s overnight, though with the air still being relatively dry temps will still fall back into the 40s overnight.



Tomorrow:

The forecast becomes tricky tomorrow. A warm front will begin to focus to the south of the region leading a much more moist air mass northward towards northern Alabama and Mississippi. Overrunning along the front will initially increase clouds on Friday, then eventually showers will focus by late morning and afternoon. So if you have lunch time plans this will be likeliest time we’ll see showers on Friday. The front will continue to lift north eventually placing at least the southern two-thirds of West Tennessee in the warm sector. As upper level energy sinks south out of Kansas and Nebraska, shear is expected to increase across the unstable region through late Friday, the marginally unstable environment may support a few isolated supercells or cluster of storms through the evening hours. Hail is the main concern Friday night. Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will be in at 5:00 PM tomorrow with the latest forecast updates on ABC 7 ! have a great weekend!



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

