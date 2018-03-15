Dollar General posts healthy same store sales, bold outlook





GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. fell short on profit and revenue projections, but everyone is focusing on booming sales at established stores and a strong outlook.

The 3.3 percent jump in same-store sales Thursday easily surpassed expectations, and per-share expectations for the year, of $5.95 to $6.15, is also a surprise.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee, company had net income of $712.2 million, or $2.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.48 per share, which is 2 cents shy of Wall Street projections, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $6.13 billion was also short of the projections.

Shares were up sharply before the opening bell.