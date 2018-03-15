Elmcroft of Jackson offers unique look at experiencing life with Dementia





JACKSON, Tenn. — Elmcroft of Jackson offered a unique look at experiencing life with Dementia Thursday.

The virtual tour gave care givers, families and residents at Elmcroft a chance to hear and see what patients with Dementia and Alzheimers experience with basic daily activities.

Leaders with Elmcroft say the tour aims to help show what struggles patients with memory care problems face.

“It’s an opportunity for you to come in and actually see what it’s like to go through a day, and through the tasks for someone who has memory care issues,” Denae Sweeton, Elmcroft sales manager, said.

The tour was open to the public. Elmcroft hosted several different tours at the north Jackson facility.