Investigators looking into cause of multi-vehicle crash near Bradford

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.– Investigators are looking into the cause of a multi-vehicle crash in Gibson County.

Just before 7 p.m., Thursday, multiple agencies, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Bradford Police responded to the crash on Highway 45 at Charlie Benson Road near Bradford.

According to TDOT, all northbound traffic was closed for two hours, but has since reopened.

