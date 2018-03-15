Jackson Chamber honors local businesses, volunteers at Annual Celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Chamber held their Annual Celebration honoring businesses, industries and nonprofit organizations Thursday at Union University’s Carl Grant Events Center.

There were over 40 people in attendance for Thursday’s event.

The theme this year was based on Las Vegas, which included an Elvis impersonator, carpool karaoke, performances by local colleges and a special “thank you” video to the Jackson Chamber volunteers and businesses.

“I think it’s so important to recognize these people because of how invested they are in the community,” Member Engagement Manager Alexis Long said. “And they are the heart of the community, and make our community grow, and so it’s important to us because of all the great things they are doing.”

Long says there is no bias in picking the winners as they send the nominees off to different chambers in Middle and East Tennessee.

The Chamber consists of a diverse staff, an executive committee, a board of directors, dedicated volunteers, and more than 1,200 business members, according to a release.

Below is the list of the winners:

2017 Emerging Business of the Year

Adelsberger Marketing

2017 Business of the Year (1 – 49 Employees)

Master Medical Equipment (MME)

2017 Business of the Year (50+ Employees)

S.M. Lawrence, Inc.

2017 Industry of the Year

Toyota Bodine Aluminum

2017 Non-Profit of the Year

The Jackson Symphony

2017 West Tennessee Healthcare Health & Wellness Award

Delta Faucet Company

2017 Volunteer of the Year

Amanda Davenport