Jackson police seek to ID person of interest in phone theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in the theft of someone’s cell phone at Walmart.

On March 10, surveillance video captured an unidentified man leaving Walmart on Emporium Drive with a cell phone that someone had left on a counter in the store, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

The victim had left the phone on the counter in the pharmacy and found that it was missing when they returned, according to the release.

Police say the man is seen on video leaving the store with the phone in his pocket.

The man is described as a white male with short, dark hair, a goatee and a slim build wearing a blue and white hat, a black cutoff shirt with the words “Team Hostile,” blue jeans and brown boots.

The man had earrings in both ears and tattoos on both arms, according to the release.

Anyone who can identify the man is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).