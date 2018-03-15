Man dies in work-related accident at Hardeman Co. sawmill





HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A sawmill employee was killed Wednesday in what authorities describe as a work-related accident after being struck by heavy equipment.

Ned Joy, 55, died after being run over by a front-end loader around 6 a.m. Wednesday while working at Simmons Sawmill, located on Old Toone Road in Toone, according to a report from the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office.

Joy was taken to the emergency room at Bolivar General Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 7 a.m.

Deputies determined the death was a work-related accident and there will be no further investigation and no charges filed at this time, according to the report.

The driver of the front-end loader told deputies it was still dimly lit outside when another employee notified him via work radio that he may have hit someone, according to the report.

The report says the driver told deputies he never saw anyone near the equipment.

The driver told deputies he has been employed at the sawmill and operated heavy equipment for around 10 years.