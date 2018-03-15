Mugshots : Madison County : 3/14/18 – 3/15/18 March 15, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Sherry Lonon Vandiver Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Nukeya Murray Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Calvinette Musgraves Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Demetrious Taylor Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Freed Elmer Lovett Fraudulent use of credit/ATM card, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Dionne Horton Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Dontillos Toliver Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Tanesia Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Kenneth Woods Violation of parole, schedule I, II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Matthew Jones Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Scottie Mitchell Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Timothy Clark Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/14/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/15/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore