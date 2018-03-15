Mugshots : Madison County : 3/14/18 – 3/15/18

1/12 Sherry Lonon Vandiver Violation of probation

2/12 Nukeya Murray Failure to appear

3/12 Calvinette Musgraves Failure to appear

4/12 Demetrious Taylor Violation of community corrections



5/12 Freed Elmer Lovett Fraudulent use of credit/ATM card, simple possession/casual exchange

6/12 Dionne Horton Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/12 Dontillos Toliver Failure to appear

8/12 Tanesia Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/12 Kenneth Woods Violation of parole, schedule I, II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/12 Matthew Jones Violation of probation

11/12 Scottie Mitchell Aggravated domestic assault

12/12 Timothy Clark Violation of probation

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/14/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/15/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.