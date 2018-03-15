Scattered Storms Friday Afternoon and Night





Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday



Hope you’ve enjoyed the sunshine today despite it being a rather windy afternoon in West Tennessee. Winds are gusting over 20 miles per hour, and as a result of the sunshine and winds coming up from the southwest, we’ve reached a high of 70°F in Jackson! Mild weather appears to be here to stay through the upcoming weekend but rain is less than 24 hours from returning to the Mid-South.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will continue for the first part of the evening with a bit more cloud cover by sunrise Friday morning. Temperatures will be mild tonight with overnight lows in just the upper 40s and lower 50s thanks to light winds from the southwest.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Friday though rain may not initially arrive until the later hours of the morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms could be strong and may even produce hail. Temperatures will start out near 50°F and warm up to the lower 60s. A large portion of West Tennessee is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Friday so we’ll be watching the potential, even though it’s low, for a strong thunderstorm.

