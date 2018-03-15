Students hold ‘glow in the dark’ science fair





DENMARK, Tenn. — One teacher has found a unique way to engage her students.

Students at Family Christian School in Denmark held a glow in the dark science fair Thursday.

Students in 2nd through 4th grade showed off what they have learned to their upper classmen in a display of color.

Science teacher Margaret Campbell says this is a good way to get the kids involved and get them learning without them even realizing it.

It’s more interesting and it’s something that kind of lights up the learning and makes it more fun. And it’s not exactly just all black and white,” Campbell said.

Campbell started the glow in the dark science fair years ago to prepare her students for the TCAP and it has become an annual event ever since.