Winner of the 2018 DAR Good Citizen Award announced

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson-Madison County Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held its tea,

Thursday afternoon.

Memorial Hall at First Presbyterian Church was filled with guests and local senior high school students as the winner of the 2018 DAR Good Citizen Award was announced. Competing students wrote a timed essay on a subject.

Of the four participants, Susan Anderson of Madison Academic was announced as the winner. She was unable to attend the ceremony, so the award was accepted by her mother.

“The winner today goes to our district, the winner of district then goes to state, state goes to national and they can get a regular scholarship if they win the national contest,” said Marianna Lewis, chair of the Good Citizen Award committee.

Congratulations to Susan Anderson, winner of the 2018 DAR Good Citizen Award.