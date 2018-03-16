12-year-old boy dies following ATV accident in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.–A 12-year-old boy is dead and the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department is investigating following an ATV accident.

The accident happened in the 1900 block of Hicks Road near Alamo. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, dispatchers received a 911 call around 7:40, Friday evening. When deputies and EMS arrived on the scene, they found the boy dead from injuries suffered from a 4-wheeler accident. Investigators said the boy and his father were out clearing drainage systems and the 4-wheeler had flipped onto the boy.

Sheriff Klyce says the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

