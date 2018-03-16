2 killed when SUV rear-ends motorcycle near Bradford





GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were killed in a crash Thursday night near Bradford, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Bucky Wells, 47, of McKenzie, and Kimberly Cook, 41, were killed when their motorcycle was rear-ended on U.S. 45 East.

According to a crash report, Wells and Cook were heading northbound when they attempted to make a right turn into a business on U.S. 45. The report says when they attempted to turn, a GMC SUV rear-ended the motorcycle.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, according to the report.