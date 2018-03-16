Advance tickets on sale for 50th annual UT Martin Spring College Rodeo





MARTIN, Tenn. — Advance tickets are now on sale for the 50th annual University of Tennessee at Martin Spring College Rodeo.

The event will take place April 12-14 at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion, according to a release from UTM.

Tickets are on sale at select locations around the West Tennessee/Kentucky area and are available for Friday and Saturday sessions only.

Friday night’s advance adult ticket is on sale for $8 while children ages 6-12 and UT Martin students with a valid Skyhawk Card are on sale early for $6.

Saturday’s admission is $10 in advance for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12 as well as UT Martin students with a valid Skyhawk ID.

General admission adult tickets at the door are $10 for the Friday night session and $7 for children ages 6-12/UT Martin students with a valid identification. Saturday’s general admission tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-12/ UT Martin students with a valid ID card.

All Thursday night tickets are $6 apiece.

Children ages 5 and under get in free all three nights. A weekend pass, which is good for all three performances, is also available for $20.

Fans can purchase advance tickets until April 8 at the following locations:

– UT Martin University Center in Martin

– Weakley Farmers Co-Op in Martin

– A to Z Vet Supply in Dresden

– Brawner’s Boots in Greenfield

– Wood Communication Cellular Source in Union City

– Verizon Wireless in Fulton, Ky.

Rodeo fans can also buy tickets by calling the Skyhawk Ticket Office at 731-881-7207.

See a Skyhawk Rodeo schedule at the UTM website.