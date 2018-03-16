From car show to 5Ks, Jackson has St. Patrick’s Day weekend events





JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re looking for fun family events to enjoy on St. Patrick’s Day, Jackson’s got it! Whether it’s checking out some nice wheels, or a “fun run” or two.

The eighth annual Thomas Media Motor Mania Car Show takes place Saturday at the Jackson Fairgrounds Park.

“It will give people something to do on the holiday apart from going out,” said Thomas Media events director Christina Collins. “You can spend it with your family here and we’ll have tons of cars to see.”

This is the eighth year for the event, and Collins says there is plenty to do.

“[The event is from] 9 to 4 on Saturday, and it’s good for the whole family,” Collins said. “There’s a ton of stuff to do. Wander around, eat some good food.”

This event is not only for adults. The first 300 children also have a chance to win a hot rod of their own.

“It’s only $5 to get in,” Collins said. “Kids 5 and under come in free, so bring the whole family. Enjoy good food, fun, award show. It’ll be great.”

Looking to support a great cause? There are many 5K runs going on including one organized by the University School of Jackson.

“We have the 5K starting at 9, so those who may be a little more dedicated to running, there’s a run for you,” USJ Director Ben Murphy said.

Murphy says that although it wasn’t purposely planned to be during the holiday, he’ll still be looking forward to people showing up in green.

“You know, we may surprise some people,” Murphy said. “We may have some shamrocks out there. We’ll see what the kids will come up with.”

Also, an underwear 5K run organized by the Student Nurses Association at University of Memphis Lambuth Campus brings awareness to colorectal cancer.

“It sort of happened by chance, but as we got closer to St. Patrick’s Day, we thought, you know what, it’s gonna be fun to have this on St. Patrick’s Day,” Student Nurses Association President Celecia Osborne said. “Put a little green in there and have a good event for the families to come out, and have lots of fun things to do.”

“Put on your undies. Let’s have some fun,” Osborne said. “We’re ready!”

For a list of St. Patrick’s Day related events around Jackson, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.