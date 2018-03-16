Deputies: Man shot, killed after attempting to break into Weakley Co. apartment

Family of the man shot speaks out





WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Hours after shots broke out in a Weakley County neighborhood, residents in the area are asking what led to the violence.

“I think there was about three or four cop cars lined up over there,” resident Deborah Fuzzell said. “Then we heard the ambulance coming with the sirens.”

Weakley County deputies say it happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

After receiving several reports of shots being fired, officers arrived on scene at an apartment, finding 40-year-old Terry Haynes dead.

Investigators say the man was shot after attempting to break in the apartment by kicking in a sliding glass door.

Officers say the resident of the apartment and a woman who was in the apartment were both questioned.

Cassandra Haynes, the sister of the man who was shot, came to the scene after she heard the news.

“I do not see my brother doing that. He is not that type of citizen,” Haynes said. “He’s never done anything like this in his past.”

Haynes says her brother and the man who lives in the apartment had a previous history.

“This is somebody that was always at my brother’s house, and he shot him multiple times,” she said.

While Haynes isn’t sure what led to the violence, what she does know is her family won’t ever be the same.

“He’s my only brother. I didn’t have anybody else,” she said.

As investigators search for answers, neighbors search for peace.

“I’m just sorry for both sides of the family, because they’re both going to have to go through a lot,” Patsy Burrow, who lives across the street, said.

Investigators say Terry Haynes’ body was taken for an autopsy and the district attorney was contacted.

They say the case will be presented to the May term of the Weakley County grand jury.