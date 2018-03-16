Driver in Chester Co. crash involving tractor-trailer has died





CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The driver of a minivan involved in a Wednesday crash with a tractor-trailer in Henderson has died.

Henderson police confirmed 47-year-old Catherine Rose died Thursday at a Memphis hospital.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 100.

The crash is still under investigation, though police say Rose is believed to have been pulling onto Highway 45 when the crash occurred.