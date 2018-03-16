Dyersburg man accused of shooting man with crossbow





DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Police arrested a man Friday who is accused of shooting another man with a crossbow.

Michael Orman, 37, is facing charges of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

Dyersburg police responded around 9:30 a.m. Friday to a call about a person being shot in the area of Wheeler Street and Pillow Avenue, according to a release from the police department.

Officers found a 44-year-old male victim with a wound to his neck. Police say he was stabilized and taken to a local hospital.

Police located the suspect, identified as Orman, at a nearby residence. He was taken into custody and transported to the Dyer County Law Enforcement Center.

Police say they determined the weapon used was a crossbow, which was recovered at the scene.

Orman’s first court appearance is scheduled for 4 p.m. March 19 in Dyersburg City Court.