Gibson Co. HS band to march in St. Patrick’s Day Parade in NYC





GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One local band will get the chance of a lifetime as they march Saturday in one of the oldest parades in the U.S.

The Gibson County “Marching Pioneers” will march in New York City in the 257th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade has over 150,000 participants and over 2 million spectators each year.

While there, the students will also get to attend a Broadway play, visit the 9/11 Museum, the Statue of Liberty, and many other historical sites.