Humboldt HS gets new head football coach





HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt City Schools has announced the recent hiring of a new head football coach at Humboldt Junior and Senior High School.

Daniel Nowell was recently hired as the school’s new head football coach, according to a release from the school system.

Nowell, a Humboldt native, has spent over 35 years in education and coaching, according to the release. He began his career at Humboldt High School in 1970 until 1987.

“We are very excited to have Coach Nowell leading the football program for Humboldt City Schools,” Director of Schools Dr. Versie R. Hamlett said in the release. “He has come full circle returning to Humboldt and is ready to build a premier program.”

Nowell has coached at Franklin High School as well as other schools in Mississippi, Alabama and Middle Tennessee.

He led his team to the 2012 Mississippi Semi-finals in the state playoffs with a season record of 9-4 as well as 6A 3rd rank defense in 2011.

In addition, Nowell’s 2008 team set a record for points scored in a single season and played in the state quarterfinals.