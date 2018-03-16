Mainly Dry with Some Sunshine This Weekend





Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday

Scattered showers continue to move through the area this afternoon and will gradually become more scarce this evening as winds pick up gusting to 30 mph. Even though the chance is slight, there’s still a small possibility for a stray shower or thunderstorm overnight, so don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder. Gradually rain chances will diminish over the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and mostly dry weather. Temperatures will be starting out in the middle to upper 50s on Saturday morning!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds and mostly dry weather to start the weekend – our chance for rain is only 20% on Saturday as a cold front moves through the Mid-South. Temperatures will warm up to the lower to middle 70s during the afternoon! High pressure should continue the mainly dry weather in West Tennessee even through Sunday morning, though we’ll be starting out with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s on the morning of the 18th.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms will begin to arrive on Sunday afternoon and evening but will continue through Monday afternoon when some thunderstorms could become strong! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast but as always you can keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

