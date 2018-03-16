McKenzie man fatally shot after allegedly breaking into apartment





WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man died Thursday night after allegedly breaking into an apartment near McKenzie.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office received several 911 calls around 11:15 p.m. about a break-in and shots fired.

When deputies arrived at the apartment complex on Highway 124, 40-year-old Terry Lee Haynes, of McKenzie, was found with a gunshot wound. Haynes died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says Haynes broke into the apartment by kicking in a sliding glass door and then confronted the man who lived there in his bedroom.

The resident and a woman who was at the apartment were questioned by investigators at the sheriff’s office.

The body was sent for an autopsy, and the district attorney was contacted. All of the facts will be presented to the May term of the Weakley County grand jury, according to the release.