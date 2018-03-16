Mugshots : Madison County : 3/15/18 – 3/16/18 March 16, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Richard Bowen Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Chronica Greer Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Austin Wingo Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Christopher Barren Communicating death threat concerning a school employee, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Cody Maness Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Dwayne Rogers Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Elaina Newman Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Elton Tyus Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Gloria Cook DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Jaquishia Ware Schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Justin Purdy Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Michelle Frazee Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Moshe Laor Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Tasha Hudson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/15/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/16/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore