Mugshots : Madison County : 3/15/18 – 3/16/18

1/14 Richard Bowen Aggravated domestic assault

2/14 Chronica Greer Failure to appear, violation of probation

3/14 Austin Wingo Failure to appear

4/14 Christopher Barren Communicating death threat concerning a school employee, resisting stop/arrest



5/14 Cody Maness Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/14 Dwayne Rogers Failure to appear

7/14 Elaina Newman Simple domestic assault

8/14 Elton Tyus Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/14 Gloria Cook DUI

10/14 Jaquishia Ware Schedule IV drug violations

11/14 Justin Purdy Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections

12/14 Michelle Frazee Violation of probation



13/14 Moshe Laor Failure to appear

14/14 Tasha Hudson Failure to appear





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/15/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/16/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.