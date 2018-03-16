Scattered Storms Friday Afternoon And Overnight





Weather Update – 6:06 a.m. – Friday



Mild weather appears to be here to stay through the upcoming weekend, and thank goodness – the first two weeks of March had an average temperature over 10°F colder than it was during the last two weeks of February.

TODAY

Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, Highs around 64. Tonight, Showers and storms likely, some storms could be strong or severe, Lows around 54.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Friday though rain may not initially arrive until the later hours of the morning and the afternoon. Some thunderstorms could be strong and may even produce hail, especially over southwest Tennessee. Temperatures will start out near 50°F on Friday and should warm up to the lower and middle 60s. A large portion of West Tennessee is under what is at least a marginal risk for severe weather on Friday so we’ll be watching the potential, though it’s low, for a strong thunderstorm. Hail is the primary threat with a secondary concern for one of these thunderstorms to produce damaging winds, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out – especially during the overnight hours.

Over the weekend, our weather will be mainly dry from after sunrise Saturday through Sunday afternoon with only a slight chance for rain. Another feature in the forecast will bring a likelier chance for rain from Sunday night through Monday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast including a look at the weekend ahead and as always you can keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

