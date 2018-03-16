Shots fired in quiet Jackson neighborhood leave neighbors uneasy

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating following a report of shots fired, in a normally quiet, Jackson neighborhood.

Evidence markers covered part of Fairmont Avenue, Friday afternoon as police investigated shots fired in the area. One woman, who lives nearby, and who did not want to be identified said the street is normally quiet.

“Usually there isn’t any gunshots, it’s usually quiet. There is a lot of traffic and a lot of speeding through the neighborhood, probably because they don’t live here and they just speed through,” said the woman. “I was told there was some shooting (Thursday), we were on our way out. My niece said she heard some gunshots.”

Neighbors who live on Fairmont Avenue said they hears at least 15 gunshots Friday, around noon, but officials from the Jackson Police Department said there were no injuries reported.

“It makes me feel sorta uneasy because like I said, a lot of times, my grand kid is over here and I don’t want him to get injured because somebody wants to play with a gun. Apparently you are playing with a gun, because what are you shooting at? There is nothing over here to shoot at,” said the unidentified woman.

She said she worries for her and her grandson’s safety and has questions about the motive.

“Why? What’s the purpose? If no one is bothering you, why are you shooting? Why are you shooting at people? Why are you shooting in the street? Anything could happen, you could hit someone by mistake, but why are you shooting?

Jackson police told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the investigation is still ongoing..

If you have any information, contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or CrimeStoppers at (731) 424-TIPS(8477).