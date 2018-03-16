Students kick off dodge ball tourney fundraiser for American Heart Association

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.–Local 5th through 8th graders kicked off “Healthy Choices” at school, Friday.

The students of Scotts Hill Elementary School paid $5 to play in Friday’s dodge ball tournament.

The students have been raising money for the American Heart Association and so far have raised $1,100.

As a part of “Healthy Choices” and “Safety on the Internet”, they are also pledging to be the first generation to be tobacco free.

School counselor, Brandy Eason, told us why this is so important.

“They’re pledging to be the first generation. By signing their name on that banner, that will hang in the hallways for all to see, is a constant reminder to make healthy choices every day,” said Eason.

Scotts Hill is the first school in Henderson County to have a healthy schools team.

The winning student team of the tournament went on to play against a surprise all-star team which was made up of their favorite teachers.

