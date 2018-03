TDOT announces temporary weekend lane closure on I-40 in Jackson





JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a weekend lane closure on Interstate 40 in Jackson.

Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, there will be a temporary closure of one lane on the eastbound side of I-40 from mile marker 79 to 80 for crews to off load steel bridge beams for future bridge construction, according to a TDOT release.

Exit 80 will remain open.

The closure is set to last until 6 p.m. Saturday.