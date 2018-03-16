Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Amanda Hicks





MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is eighth grade math teacher Dr. Amanda Hicks from Northeast Middle School.

Originally from Atwood, Hicks moved on to get her degrees at several universities, even receiving her Ph.D.

“In Jackson-Madison County, I have been teaching here since 2011,” Hicks said. “And then altogether I taught at in Carroll County for 14 years.”

Trying to give her students more individualized attention is what she thinks is best for them.

“I know that’s hard when you have so many, but you still want to do that,” Hicks said. “Just make it special for them so it doesn’t feel like they’re just ducks in a row.”

Hicks will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in April, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

