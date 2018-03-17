6-year-old Parsons girl starring in USA network show





PARSONS, Tenn — West Tennessee has a new star on the rise and she’s only six years old.

Haylen Smith, of parsons, is the newest star of USA’s network show, “The Secret Life of Kids.” The show is a comedic social experiment where viewers watch as kids approach different topics, all caught on hidden cameras. Supporters of Haylen gathered at a local pizzeria to celebrate her new role. USA previously announced on Facebook they were looking for a young girl from the south. Haylen explained what she loves most about being part of the show.

“It felt good to just play and have no school for a month because at my school all we do is work, work, work and we only get one time to play at my school,” Television Personality, Haylen Smith said.

The 6 episode series airs every Friday night at 8 p.m. on the USA network.