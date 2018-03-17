8th annual Thomas Media Motor Mania Car Show





JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fairgrounds hosted the 8th annual Thomas Media Motor Mania Car Show today from 9am to 4pm. The event revealed the best in Custom, Classic, Hot Rods, Exotics, Imports, Motorcycles and much more.

Rusty Robinson of Rusty’s TV and Movie Car Museum says there was just about any kind of car you could think of from the early 1900’s to 2017 at today’s event.

“If you love cars, there is going to be something that you would want to see at this show. There are about 100 cars here plus some of the ones in the parking lot just entered, so there is a bunch of old and classic cars here,” said Rusty Robinson.

“There are A-Models and a T-Model and there is a super cool 1959 Skyliner with a retractable hard top, a beautiful car,” Robinson added.

A car he says he hadn’t seen in a while. The 1959 ford skyliner, a hardtop convertible.

The owner, Bob Voigtmann says he bought the car in 1966 and five years ago he started the restoration process.

“This is the first car show that we have had an opportunity to go to since we got it out of the restoration shop and we wanted to get it out and enjoy it. Alot of people didn’t know what it was and they had never seen one,” Voigtmann said.

Robinson also said there were people from young children with a love of Hotwheels all the way to individuals in their 90s.

“Just a good day with their family going out and having something fun to do in the sun and it’s a lot of good folks. There’s no drama here. It’s just everybody loves cars,” Robinson added.