Advance tickets on sale for the 50th annual UTM Spring College Rodeo





MARTIN, Tenn. – Advance tickets for the 50th annual University of Tennessee at Martin Spring College Rodeo, at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion on April 12-14, are now on sale at select locations around the West Tennessee and Kentucky area.

Advance tickets are available for Friday and Saturday sessions only. Friday night’s advance adult ticket is on sale for $8 while children ages 6-12 and UT Martin students with a valid Skyhawk Card are on sale early for $6. Saturday’s admission is $10 in advance for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12 as well as UT Martin students with a valid Skyhawk ID.

General admission adult tickets at the door are $10 for the Friday night session and $7 for children ages 6-12 and UT Martin students with a valid identification. Saturday’s general admission tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-12/ UT Martin students with a valid ID card.

All Thursday night tickets are $6 apiece. Children ages 5 and under get in free all three nights at the UT Martin Rodeo. A weekend pass, which is good for all three performances, is also available for $20.

Fans can purchase advance tickets until April 8 at the following locations: UT Martin University Center and Weakley Farmers Co-Op in Martin, A to Z Vet Supply in Dresden, Brawner’s Boots in Greenfield, Wood Communication Cellular Source in Union City and Verizon Wireless in Fulton, Ky.

Rodeo fans can also buy the tickets by calling the Skyhawk Ticket Office at (731) 881-7207.