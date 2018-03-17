‘Bunny Run’ raises funds for University School of Jackson





JACKSON, Tenn — Around 40 people laced up their shoes, heading to the University School of Jackson to run for a good cause.

Organizers say the annual ‘Bunny Run’ 5K and 1 mile fun run raises money for USJ’s freshman class of 2021. The money will help fund student activities and pay for the class prom. Besides raising money, organizers say the run is a fun time for students and parents to get together.

“It’s just a fun time for them and fun time for the parents to get together and that was very important to us as well to make it a fun and family event so I think we were successful,” Race Director, Susan Morris said.

Organizers say this year’s run raised around $3,000 for USJ students.