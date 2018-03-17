Delta Sigma Theta sorority members host teen summit





JACKSON, Tenn — An annual summit encouraging teenagers made a return to Jackson.

The ladies of the Delta Sigma Theta Jackson chapter hosted the summit at the Delta center. Teens could participate in workshops about bullying, creative writing, resume building and many more.

Organizers say they wanted to pick topics that would benefit today’s youth.

“We’re doing like resume building skills, creative writing, we’re doing cyber bullying and suicide prevention things that are really needed in today’s society with our youth,” Chapter President, Tawanika McKinney said.

Door prizes and snacks were provided and the event was free to anyone who wanted to come. Organizers say they’re already planning for next year.