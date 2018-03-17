Hundreds gather for Humboldt Relay for Life





HUMBOLDT, Tenn — Relay for Life supporters gathered at the Opera House in Humboldt Saturday evening for a black out cancer event. The event was hosted by the Relay for Life of Gibson county. Organizers announced honorees from the Humboldt community. Margaret Perry and Mayor Marvin Sikes will carry the banner for the start of the celebratory walk for the relay in June. Saturday night’s event was nearly sold out with 300 attendees. Organizers say it’s all about bringing awareness to cancer.

“This is our biggest fundraiser that we have. So everybody wears black and of course tonight (Saturday) we are supporting the shamrocks because we are hoping to get lucky and find a cure tonight.,” Co-Chair of Relay for Life, Mitzie Privett said.

Guests also enjoyed dinner and live entertainment.