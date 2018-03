Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority discuss upcoming scholarship pageant





JACKSON, Tenn — Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. stopped by the WBBJ studio to discuss an upcoming pageant.

The Miss Bronze West TN Scholarship Pageant will be held Saturday, March 24th at 6:13 p.m. The event will take palce at the Chambers-McClure Academic Center (CMAC).

The theme is “Our Bronze is Beautiful”. The event is hosted by the Jackson, TN Alumane Chapter of DST.