Pet of the Week: Nick
JACKSON, Tenn — Nick is an 8 month old lab mix. Nick is good with other dogs and people. He hasn’t been around cats much. Nick is super sweet and playful. He would do great in a home with kids or other dogs with energy. He really likes to be with people as much as he can. Nick is crate trained and finishing up house training. He does well on a leash. If you’re interested in making Nick apart of your family contact Wendy Pickett with Saving the Animals Together AT 731-313-STAT.