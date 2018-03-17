Slight Risk For Severe Weather By Sunday Night





Weather Update – 10:51 p.m. – Saturday

After a summer-like day with a few spots even nearing 80, we will be much cooler tonight as a frontal system moves through and brings in cool, dry air. Lows drop into the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow:

Will be seasonable tomorrow with highs much cooler, staying in the mid 60s. Winds will stay light from the ENE. Rain returns for tomorrow and we could see a slight chance of isolated showers as early as noon Sunday. Likeliness for rain increases though the closer we get to the evening. Warm, moist air moves in and so does the potential for some strong to severe storms. Right now it looks like around 10 pm is when the line of storms nears the Mississippi River. There is enough of instability in the atmosphere for us to see a slight to marginal risk for severe storms, especially south of Interstate 40. This brings in the chance for us to see likely hail and damaging winds. I even wouldn’t rule out an isolated tornado or two.

There is a brief break from the showers late Monday morning before the heat of the day helps to fuel some more scattered showers and thunderstorms that afternoon. A cold front moves through later that night which brings in colder air, making for a cool start to the first day of spring on Tuesday.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ7Corallys

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com