‘Undie Run’ raises money for colon cancer





JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a topic that doesn’t always get a lot of attention, but colon cancer affects thousands each year.

“It’s not really a fun topic to talk about, colorectal awareness,” race director Cecilia Osborne said. “So it was just a lighthearted, fun way to bring some attention to that,” she said.

Runners laced up their shoes and put on underwear outside their clothes at the University of Memphis at Lambuth for the Student Nurses Association’s 5-k Undie Run.

Many came to run for those who can’t.

Nursing student Angie Durbin says her grandfather and friend were both diagnosed with the disease.

“I think it’s very important when something hits home to you to involve yourself and help others,” Durbin said. “You went through it, and you know somebody and you saw how that affected them.”

Osborne says even though colon cancer is not a topic regularly discussed, it’s effects can be deadly.

“I think people aren’t really aware of some of the signs and symptoms, so getting to your health care provider and sharing some concerns you have would be really beneficial,” she said.

Organizers say bringing awareness is important because the earlier colon cancer is caught, the more likely it can be cured.

“Many people don’t realize what they can learn about it,” Assistant Dean of the nursing college Christie Schrotberger said.

All proceeds raised at the run will be donated to the American Cancer Society to benefit those fighting against colon cancer.

This is the first year for the run, and organizers say they hope to make it an annual event.