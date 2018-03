Gunshot victim found by Jackson police, taken to hospital





JACKSON, Tenn — One person has been taken to a local hospital after being shot in east Jackson.

Jackson police confirm officers responded to the Lincoln Courts apartment shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday evening, where they found one gunshot victim. Investigators say details are very limited about what happened, but the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated.

