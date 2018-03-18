Historic Dyer Co. church celebrates 100 years





DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church is a landmark for many in the Dyersburg community.

“It has been a blessing to me as a person, and I’ve grown tremendously since I’ve joined this congregation,” church deacon George Mitchell said.

But Mitchell says it’s the history that lies within the walls that makes the house of worship well known.

“Far too often, we have not written and recorded our own history so we’re going to make a big celebration out of it,” he said.

Church members celebrated a century of worship and praise Sunday with a service honoring the church’s anniversary.

“It’s the only place you can really go into and come out a different way,” deacon board chairman Ray Eison said.

Pastor John Lewis says the church was established in 1918, rebuilt in 2001 and residents have been calling the church on St. George avenue home ever since.

“People been here 60 to 70 years and the only church they know is Pilgrim Rest,” Lewis said. “And to be able to see Pilgrim Rest go into 100 years is something very great.”

And while some members have been going to Pilgrim Rest for decades, Mitchell says they’re always looking for new faces at the church where everyone belongs.

“Our theme is this is the church where everybody is somebody,” Mitchell said.

Church members wrapped up their anniversary service with a celebratory dinner open to anyone in the community.