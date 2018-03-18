Holly Grove Baptist Church Substance Abuse Rally





BELLS, Tenn. — Holly Grove Baptist Church in Bells hosted a Substance Abuse Prevention Rally Sunday. Youth Groups, individuals of all ages, as well as those seeking answers for substance abuse prevention methods and recovery efforts were invited and encouraged to attend. Jimmy Duvall, a Christian Recovery Speaker was once an area school teacher prior to a prescription drug addiction. A year and a half later and sober free, Duvall aims to spread the word that there is help.

“I know so many people who need help and we have to ability to help them tonight,” said Duvall.

The Substance Abuse Rally housed many different resourced to inform an individual on addiction and ways to recover. There were also counseling efforts and treatment providers on hand.

“Which is unreal. I have never been to an event at a church that was prepared to help me there on the spot,” Duvall added.

One service provider in particular, Alternative Choice Counseling Services, was on site and quick to offer a helping hand.

“Right now, we have an opioid grant that pays one-hundred percent of someone’s treatment recovery services if they need them,” said Lauri Tubbs-Douglas, Owner of the Alternative Choice Counseling Center in Humboldt.

Tubbs-Douglas hoped individuals in attendance would take one thing in particular away from Sunday’s event.

“I hope they take away that there is hope and that no matter where you have gone in your life and what mistakes you have made, there is always hope,” Tubbs-Douglas added.

In an effort to lay down one’s old habit of drugs and pick up something new in Jesus, attendees were given red armbands that have to hashtag He’s My Habit, along with the verse Corinthians 5:17 and the initials of Holly Grove Baptist Church.

“There is a way out of drug addiction and drugs destroy lives everyday and it kills people,” Duvall said.