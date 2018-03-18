Jackson Symphony hosts ‘Love in Springtime’ concert





JACKSON, Tenn — The Jackson Symphony presented the chamber music series ‘Love in Springtime’.

The program was held at St. Luke’s Episcopal church Sunday afternoon, with guest performances from the University of Tennessee at Martin chamber wind ensemble, ‘Death by Voice’, and the New Pacer Singers. During the program award winners were presented with plaques. Organizers say the symphony allows musicians to display their talent on a large platform.

“There’s a lot of music that is certainly uplifting and then of course the choir is singing some music kind of specifically about love partly because the seasons are changing,” Assoc. Conductor of the Jackson Symphony orchestra, Mark Simmons said. “And as we enter in to spring we are really looking for that kind of uplifting happy kind of joyous feeling,” Simmons said.

All recipients performed their award-winning piece during the concert.