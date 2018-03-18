JPD: Death investigation determined to be suicide at USJ





JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police were called about a suspicious death on Saturday around 6:15 p.m.

A man was found dead outside on the campus of USJ, at 232 McClellan Road, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Investigators and a medical examiner responded to the scene.

The victim was not a USJ employee, but was part of an out of state contract crew working outside the school.

The investigation has determined that the man committed suicide.

Police and the medical examiner are attempting to identify a next of kin